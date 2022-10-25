Telecom Cyber Security Market Demand Analysis 2022 | Global Industry Growth, Future Prospects and Forecast by 2030

Global Telecom Cyber Security Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Telecom Cyber Security Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Telecom Cyber Security is a technique of protection of computer systems and networks during the transmission of information by various types of technologies. This form of cyber security protects data from information disclosure, theft, or electronic data, also from the misdirection or disruption of the services. The increasing number of online fraudulent activities, growth of the telecom sector, coupled with rising government initiatives are the prominent factors that are burgeoning the market demand across the globe.

According to the 2021 Cost of a Data Breach Report, it was estimated that the average data breach cost increased from USD 3.86 million in 2020 to USD 4.24 million in 2021. Therefore, the rising incidences of online fraudulent activities are fueling the demand for Telecom Cyber Security, which is accelerating market growth across the globe. In addition, the increasing number of strategic initiatives by the key market players and rising emphasis on safety and security among various enterprises create various prospects for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, a lack of skilled professionals is hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Telecom Cyber Security Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising incidences of online fraudulent activities, as well as the growing focus on safety and security among various enterprises. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing number of data centers, a proliferation of IoT devices, and rising government support and initiatives.

Key Companies Covered in the Telecom Cyber Security Market Research are BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huntsman Security, IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, MWR InfoSecurity Limited, Prodaft Sarl, PT. Sarana Solusindo Informatika (SOLUSI), Senseon Tech LTD, Symantec Corporation and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Finnish telecommunications company has announced the launch of 5G Industrial Incubation Lab in Adelaide, South Australia. The telecom and the South Australia Government’s Department for Trade and Investment entered into an agreement to for the establishment of 5G Industrial Incubation Lab.

Global Telecom Cyber Security Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Components, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Hardware

Software

Service

By End User:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

