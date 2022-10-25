Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment and Management Devices Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment and Management Devices Market is valued approximately USD 2.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

TBIs are commonly caused by sports injuries, falls, gunshot wounds, domestic abuse, and car accidents. According to the Center for Disease Control, TBI is responsible for 2.8 million accidents and emergency room visits in the United States each year. Furthermore, according to Stanford Children’s Health, over 3.5 million sports-related injuries are recorded yearly among children in the United States, with TBIs accounting for around 21% of all.

Thus, rising TBI instances from sports injuries, car accidents, and assaults are expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. Rising desire for less invasive neuro treatments due to reduced pain and infection risk, as well as faster recovery, is projected to drive demand for TBI evaluation and management devices. Furthermore, a rising number of initiatives and programmes relating to brain injuries being undertaken by governments throughout the world are likely to fuel market expansion. For example, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) sponsors a nationwide public awareness campaign in March each year to underscore the need of addressing the effects of brain injuries as a traumatic brain injury project. TBIs in active-duty military members are frequently caused by gunshots or explosive blasts. According to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC), between 2000 and late 2019, around 414,000 TBIs were documented among U.S. service members. Also, according to the Brain Injury Association Waterloo-Wellington, over 11,000 people die in Canada each year as a result of TBIs, and over 6,000 become permanently handicapped as a result of TBIs. As a result, the high incidence rate of TBIs is expected to promote market growth throughout the projection period. However, the high cost of therapy may stymie market expansion between 2022 and 2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment and Management Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America has risen to the top of the market, due to the existence of well-established healthcare facilities in the region, increased government activities, brain injury awareness campaigns, and a higher prevalence of TBIs across the continent. From 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR. This is due to reasons such as an ageing population, an increase in the number of persons suffering from TBIs, an increase in the frequency of vehicle accidents, and increased violence.

Major market players included in this report are:

Integra Lifesciences

BioDirection, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Compumedics Ltd.

InfraScan, Inc.

Oculogica

Raumedic AG

BrainScope Corporation Inc

Elekta AB

Integralife

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device:

Imaging Devices

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices

X-Ray

Computed Tomography

Monitoring Devices

Others

By Technique:

pBrO2

ICP Monitoring

By End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

