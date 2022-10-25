OTC Health Products Market Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Global OTC Health Products Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

OTC medicine is also known as nonprescription medicine. They are safe and effective when used in accordance with the instructions on the label and as advised by a health care practitioner. Rising health consciousness and customer interest in active life are the primary drivers of industry expansion. Consumers prefer preventive measures to therapeutic measures when it comes to illnesses or diseases. People are living more actively as a result of the increased popularity of physical workouts, meditation, and yoga.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5986

Furthermore, the senior population is more vulnerable to infectious infections and requires supplements to boost immunity or correct nutritional deficiencies. According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 54 million adults aged 65 and up live in the United States , accounting for around 16.5 percent of the total population. As part of their marketing strategy, nutritional supplement companies are continually collaborating with athletes, fitness coaches, and celebrity trainers. For example, in May 2018, Herbalife International of America, Inc. announced a multi-year sponsorship renewal with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo that finished in 2021 (2013-2021). These influencers educate customers in simple words about the advantages of substances while complying to regulatory restrictions on functional claims.

However, continual changes in the nutritional supplement regulatory environment restrict market progress throughout the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global OTC Health Products Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. The regional market is likely to be driven by an increase in nutritional supplement knowledge, an increase in the number of gyms and wellness facilities, and supportive government programmes. During the predicted period, the United States is expected to see profitable growth. People in the country, particularly the younger generation, are becoming more health-conscious as the prevalence of obesity-related disorders rise, which is one of the primary factors driving the country’s adoption of nutritional items. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR.

Major market players included in this report are:

Herbalife Nutrition

CV Sciences, Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Bayer AG

American Health

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY (Nestle Health Science S.A.)

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5986

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cough, Cold and Flu Products

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition Products

Probiotics

CBD Nutraceutical Products

By Form:

Liquid

Capsules/Tablets

Gummies

Others

By Demography:

Children

Adults

By Application:

Digestive health

Women’s & Men’s Health

Weight Control

Joint health

Immune Defense

Sports Formulation

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail pharmacies

Online

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores

Others

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5986

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5986

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/