Orthokeratology Lens Market Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022

Global Orthokeratology Lens Market is valued approximately USD 611.58 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Orthokeratology lenses are safe, especially for kids. One of the most exciting advances in the ophthalmic business is the opportunity to improve patients’ vision and quality of life through the use of orthokeratology. With advances in diagnostic technologies and lens materials, orthokeratology may be a viable alternative to invasive surgery. Advances such as the launch of improved overnight ortho-K-lenses, paired with increased FDA approval, are helping to fuel the expansion of orthokeratology lenses.
An increase in the geriatric population base, combined with an increase in the usage of digital screening, will drive demand for orthokeratology lenses during the projection period. The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the operations and financial liquidity of market participants in a variety of industries, including the ophthalmology business. Furthermore, the younger generation loves a fashionable appearance and wears varied eyewear depending on the occasion. Consumers seek newer designs and technologies, requiring businesses to maintain a continual focus on R&D in order to generate creative products. An increase in the number of eye disease awareness initiatives in developing nations is expected to enhance demand for orthokeratology lenses over the forecast period.
Vision correction in children has led in improved academic achievement, which has increased demand for overnight ortho-K-lens. Increased FDA approvals of orthokeratology lenses for the treatment of refractive problems, as well as innovations in lens design, are expected to drive market expansion. For example, the FDA in the United States authorized the first ortho-k lens for the treatment of myopia in May 2021. In 2021, the daytime ortho-K-lens sector retained a sizable market share. During the research period, the increased prevalence of myopia is expected to benefit the orthokeratology lenses market. According to the journal Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science, over 1.9 billion people, or nearly 27 percent of the world’s population, suffer from myopia. Myopia can result in significant ocular morbidity and high healthcare expenses. Myopia is anticipated to become more common during the forecast period. However, high lens costs hamper market expansion over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Orthokeratology Lens Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. Recent advancements in orthokeratology lenses, the introduction of overnight ortho-K-lenses, as well as flexibility and choice, are projected to drive market expansion. Increased incidences of vision impairment, combined with increased use of orthokeratology lenses in the United States and Canada, are expected to provide a plethora of new job possibilities in the United States. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a considerable CAGR. Rising healthcare expenditures, together with increased awareness of eye problems, are expected to drive market expansion. The growing elderly population base, as well as the increasing usage of orthokeratology lenses in India and China, are expected to drive the market.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Bausch & Lomb Inc.
- Euclid Systems Corp.
- CooperVision
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
- Alpha Corporation (Menicon Group)
- Brighten Optix, Co.
- GP Specialists
- TruForm Optics, Inc.
- Art Optical Contact Lens, Inc.
- MiracLens L.L.C.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Day-time Ortho-K Lenses
Overnight Ortho-K Lenses
By Indication:
Myopia
Presbyopia
Hypermetropia
Astigmatism
By Distribution Channel:
Hospitals
Optometry Clinics
Ophthalmology Clinics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
