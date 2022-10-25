Heparin Market Development, Demand, Healthy CAGR, Leaders and Forecast Outlook 2022-2030

Global Heparin Market is valued approximately USD 7.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Heparin, commonly known as unfractionated heparin, is a glycosaminoglycan that occurs naturally. Heparins are anticoagulants since they rely on the activity of antithrombin. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of illnesses such as renal impairment, coronary artery disease, and venous thromboembolism.

According to the CDC, in 2022, around 900,000 people in the United States may be impacted by venous thromboembolism, which may result in the death of 10% – 30% of persons within one month of diagnosis. Anticoagulant demand is expected to drive the entire industry. Furthermore, growing health-care expenditures and government-led efforts are among the important drivers expected to fuel market expansion. One of the primary reasons driving the overall market is the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disorders and renal diseases. Diabetes prevalence over 30 years was 13.8 percent in 2020, according to the Korea Biomedical, . Diabetes patients are more likely to experience blood coagulation, which can lead to heart disease and renal issues. Heparin’s application in the treatment of such illnesses is expected to fuel market expansion. The COVID-19 epidemic has greatly raised the market between 2020 and 2021. According to the JAMA Journal in 2021, aberrant blood clots are widespread in COVID-19 patients due to clot-promoting autoantibodies, which cause deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms, opening the door for heparin. According to a 2021 article published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA), early-stage anticoagulation treatment with low-molecular-weight heparin might better prevent COVID19-associated coagulopathy and endotheliopathy, leading to a better prognosis in a patient. All of the variables mentioned above are projected to contribute to market expansion. However, the side effects of heparin hinder market growth throughout the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Heparin Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America led the market and had the highest revenue share in 2021. This is because cardiovascular problems and injuries are on the rise. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure levels and increased patient awareness in this region might be related to the region’s high proportion. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the quickest rate during the forecast period. Some of the key drivers driving expansion are an ageing population, a big population with chronic disease, and expanding economies. In addition, Asia Pacific is the main source of crude heparin and its API. This benefits local businesses like Pharmax Lifesciences. Local firms are developing low-cost generic versions of patent-expired pharmaceuticals.

Major market players included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin

Unfractionated Heparin

By Source:

Porcine

Bovine

Others

By Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By Application:

Venous Thromboembolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Renal Impairment

Coronary Artery Disease

Others

By End-use:

Outpatient

Inpatient

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

