Solar Powered ATM Market May Set a New Phenomenon Growth Story | Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt. Ltd

Global Solar Powered ATM Market is valued at approximately USD 1.39 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Solar Powered ATM Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Solar Powered ATM or Solar-based automated teller machine (ATM) is a banking outlet, which offers different banking services such as Cash dispensing, account information, as well as cash deposits among others. These ATMs are powered by the application of Solar Power. Solar Powered ATMs are attached with roof-top solar panels to generate electricity and rechargeable batteries to run the ATMs. Solar Powered ATMs are largely used in rural areas where an uninterrupted supply of power is not available. The growing expansion of Banking, Finance & Insurance Sectors and increasing penetration of ATMs in rural areas as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – as of 2022, the worldwide revenue in Banking, Finance, and Insurances is estimated at USD 3720 billion, and this amount is projected to grow with an annual growth rate of 2.47% between 2022 & 2025 to reach USD 4002.52 billion by 2025. Also, rising growth of Fintech infrastructure in emerging economies and favorable initiatives to promote financial inclusion in rural areas would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment costs associated with solar powered ATMs as well as lack of awareness in developing regions would impede market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Solar Powered ATM Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region worldwide in terms of revenue owing to increasing deployment of solar powered ATMs as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of favorable initiatives from authorities to promote financial inclusion as well as increasing emergence of fintech platforms in the region.

Key Companies Covered in the Solar Powered ATM Market Research are Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., HESS Cash Systems GmbH, Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., Hyosung Global, NCR Corporation, Vortex Engineering and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2020, The Bank Of America under its Onsite Solar Initiative deployed America’s first Solar Powered ATM at Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge. Furthermore, through this initiative, the bank planned to install more than 60 solar panel installations across its entire operations in the Country. This installation intended to represent environmental sustainability of the bank.

In March 2022, Singapore based DBS/POSB deployed Singapore’s first solar-powered ATM kiosk. Located at Blk 528 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10. Moreover, around 30% of the ATM kiosk’s annual energy consumption would come from solar energy from the panels installed on its roof. This installation would benefit the bank’s commitment to Net-Zero Banking Alliance.

Global Solar Powered ATM Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Type, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Deployment

Hardware

Software

Managed Service

By Type:

On-Site

Off-Site

Others

By End-User:

Banks

Bank Service Agent

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

