Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

Global Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents Market is valued approximately USD 6.13 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.80% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Hemostats and sealants are medical devices that are used to stop bleeding and hemorrhaging induced by injuries or surgical operations. The market is likely to grow profitably over the next seven years as demand rises, underpinned by increased surgery volumes. Growth in the senior population and the high prevalence of chronic illnesses are two important market factors.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 45 percent of the American population has at least one chronic illness that necessitates critical care. Geriatric individuals require critical care and are more susceptible to injuries and wounds that take a long time to recover. With a growing demographic trend toward an active lifestyle, the number of everyday injuries and wounds is predicted to rise, driving market growth. The International Society for Thrombosis and Hemostasis published interim guidelines in March 2020 for the therapy and recognition of coagulopathy in COVID-19 patients based on the ISTH DIC score. Minimally invasive operations in the field of urology, in particular, are utilizing hemostatic treatments, supporting market growth. Cardiovascular problems have the most demand, followed by general procedures. Sealants and hemostats have a higher application in cardiovascular illnesses due to superior clinical results gained when compared to other wound closure procedures. The volume of surgical procedures is predicted to climb as the global frequency of chronic illnesses rises. This is projected to raise demand for wound healing and closure care even further. According to the CDC report of 2019, over 150 million Americans have at least one chronic illness that necessitates surgery. However, the lack of reimbursements for these items’ stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Hemostasis & Tissue Sealing Agents Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America has emerged as the market leader because of the rising frequency of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer in the region. Adhesives and sealants make for a sizable portion of the regional market in North America. Europe is predicted to have the second-largest market share in 2021 and the second-fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The introduction of cutting-edge and new products such as FLOSEAL, TISEEL, and HEMOPATCH is projected to drive demand from European countries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson

CryoLife, Inc.

Pfizer

C R Bard

B Braun

Covidien

Advance Medical Solutions Group

Smith & Nephew

Merk

Thermofisher Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Topical Hemostat

Adhesive & Tissue Sealant

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

