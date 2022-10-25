Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Industry Analysis, share and Trends, 2022-2030

Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) can be defined as a medical alert system. PERS System enables an individual to connect with an emergency response center in case of any medical emergency by pushing a button. Generally, PERS system comprised of three components: a small radio transmitter, a console connected with telephone/smartphone, and an emergency response center that monitors calls. The rising number of geriatric individuals and increasing penetration of smartphones as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – during 2020, the worldwide share of population aged 60 years and above was estimated at 1 billion, and the number is projected to grow to 1.4 billion by 2030 and further 2.1 billion by end of 2050. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to capitalize the growing demand for Personal Emergency Response Systems. For instance, in October 2020, Florida, US based leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology, MobileHelp launched its newest product named the Micro. This new all-in-one mobile medical alert device offers several advantages including wearable comfort, compact size and weight. It comes with company’s patented automatic fall detection and advanced location tracking feature in case of any emergency. Also, rising technological advancements in healthcare sector and growing per capita healthcare spending across the globe are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost associated with PERS System coupled with periodic upgradation and maintenance requirement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of geriatric individuals and presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of healthcare sector and rising per capita healthcare spending in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ADT

Life Alert Emergency Response

Connect America

Valued Relationships

Tunstall Healthcare Group

Medical Alarm Company

Electronic Caregiver

GreatCall

AlertOne Services LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Mobile PERS

Standalone PERS

Landline PERS

By End-use

Senior Living Facilities

Home-based Users

Assisted Living Facilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

