Mobile Operating Rooms Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Mobile Operating Rooms Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The Mobile Operating Rooms can be defined as a modern fully equipped operating theatre, designed and built to be used for a wide range of surgeries. Mobile operating rooms enable medical provider to move health services. This facilitates maximum usability of health infrastructural investments in situations of abrupt health need. These mobile operating rooms are equipped with medical equipment and consumables.

The growing demand of telehealth services and increasing preference towards minimally invasive surgeries as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, global market for telemedicine was estimated at USD 50 billion and it is projected to grow to USD 280 billion by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to enhance their geographical footprints. For instance, in December 2020, US based Tenet Healthcare Corporation announced acquisition of a portfolio of up to 45 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) from SurgCenter Development (SCD) for a transaction value of USD 1.1 billion in cash and the assumption of approximately USD 18 million of center-level debt. This new portfolio would be operated by Tenet’s United Surgical Partners International (USPI) subsidiary. The Portfolio will be operated by Tenet’s United Surgical Partners International (USPI) subsidiary as part of its industry-leading ambulatory surgery platform. Also, growing technological advancements in healthcare sector coupled with rising prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals in underdeveloped regions and high equipment cost impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Mobile Operating Rooms Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of well-established healthcare system and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising healthcare sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Mobile Operating Rooms Market across the Asia Pacific.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kentucky Trailer

MedCoach

Mobile Healthcare Facilities LLC

Stryker

Odulair LLC.

AMoHS, Inc.

Mobile Medical International Corporation

EMS Mobil Sistemler

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hospital Affiliated ASCs

Freestanding ASCs

By Service:

Diagnostic Service

Surgical Service

By Sales Channel:

Retail

Brand Stores

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

