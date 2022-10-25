Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Growth Insights with Leading Companies: Ariba, JDA Software Group

Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-supplier-relationship-management-software-market/3-10-1062

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Supplier Relationship Management Software provides real-time data about different aspects of Supply chain management within an organization including contacts allocated to a certain supplier, and vendor requests for quote processing. This software facilitates organizations in maintaining long-term partnerships with their suppliers. Supplier relationship management software also helps in supplier evaluation and onboarding, as well as in tracking and assessment of supplier performance. The rising expansion of global supply chain management market and growing digitization across different industries as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – in 2019, the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market was valued at USD 94 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 100.68 billion by 2025. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2020, the global supply chain management market was estimated at USD 15.85 billion, and the market is projected to reach USD 31 billion by 2026. Also, the rising advancements in ERP Solutions and increasing demand for SaaS based solutions would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment costs associated with SRM Software and presence of open-source vendors impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of revenue owing to factors such as presence of leading market players as well as growing digitization across different industries in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising logistics and transportation sector coupled with growing IT infrastructure in the region.

Key Companies Covered in the Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Research are Ariba Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Intelex Technologies Inc., Oracle, Epicor Software Corporation, Zycus Inc., NEOCASE SOFTWARE, Determine, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Biznet Solutions and other key market players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-supplier-relationship-management-software-market/3-10-1062

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Zycus entered in a multiyear agreement with Swissport International Ltd. a global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling. Under this partnership, Zycus would offer its AI-powered Source-to-Pay technology solution to improve complete S2P cycle time of the company. This agreement would enable the company to expand its presence in European market.

In June 2022, Texas, USA based Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software acquired Data Interchange, a UK-based provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) cloud technologies and managed services. This acquisition would enable Epicor to expand its reach in the European market.

Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount) –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-supplier-relationship-management-software-market/3-10-1062

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End-Use Industry:

Manufacturing

Retail

Automotive

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.@ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-supplier-relationship-management-software-market/3-10-1062

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-supplier-relationship-management-software-market/3-10-1062

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/