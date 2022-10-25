Sustainable Finance Market SWOT Analysis, Outlook, By Top Key Players: Acuity Knowledge Partners

Global Sustainable Finance Market is valued at approximately USD 3650 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Sustainable Finance Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Sustainable Finance refers to financing projects that follow Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) practices. There are different types of sustainable financing products available such as green bonds, renewable energy equity financing, carbon credits, and public institutional equity investing among others. The rising investment in business with sustainable ESG practices and growing penetration of FinTech Platforms worldwide as well as recent initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) estimates – during Financial Year 2021 approximately USD 749.8 billion worth of ESG bonds & loans were issued across Europe, witnessing an increase of over 89% from USD 396.4 billion in FY 2020. In addition, ESG bond issuance represented 20.2% of total European bond issuance during 2021, from 9.3% in 2020. Also, rising awareness of sustainable business operations and growing expansion of global banking and financial services sector would create growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the lack of penetration from developing regions stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sustainable Finance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of key market players and growing investment in sustainable projects in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of banking & Finance sector coupled with favorable government initiatives in the region.

Key Companies Covered in the Sustainable Finance Market Research are Acuity Knowledge Partners, Aspiration Partners, Inc., BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, KPMG International, NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC., Pwc, Refinitiv and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, HSBC Bank Canada announced five new sustainable finance tools for commercial and global banking clients in Canada. Further, with these new products, the bank has become the first bank in Canada to apply sustainable finance market principles to both trade and deposit products.

In February 2022, The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) unveiled a new green bond fund dedicated to helping finance investments in green projects in the Asia and Pacific region.

In April 2022, Bank of America announced to have deployed USD 250 billion in sustainable finance activity for 2021. In addition, in April 2021, the bank announced a sustainable finance goal of USD 1.5 trillion by 2030. This expansion would enable the bank in extending its sustainable finance portfolio.

Global Sustainable Finance Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Investment Type, Transaction Type, End-Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Investment Type:

Equity

Fixed Income

Mixed Allocation

Others

By Transaction Type:

Green Bond

Social Bond

Mixed-sustainability Bond

By End Use Industry:

Utilities

Transport and Logistics

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

