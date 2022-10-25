Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market | To See Huge Growth & Profitable Business

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is valued at approximately USD 4.79 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market/3-10-1059

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core refers to a framework utilized for virtualizing the functions required to converge voice and data on 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G networks. vEPC moves the core network’s individual components that traditionally run-on dedicated hardware to software platforms. Through virtualizing evolved packet core (EPC) telecom operators can reduce their capital & operating expenditures as well as can customize networks as per the requirements of individual customers. The increasing mobile network data traffic and growing penetration of IoT connected devices as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – in 2019, global mobile data traffic was estimated at 28.56 exabytes per month, and the mobile data traffic further increased to 77.49 exabytes per month in 2022. Moreover, another key factor driving the market is increasing penetration of IoT connected devices. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the total number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide were estimated at 9.7 billion, and the number of IoT devices is projected to grow to 29 billion by 2030. Also growing emergence of 5G services worldwide and increasing advancements in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication networks would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and resources to shift toward virtualization and rising concern over cyber security impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and growing investment in5G infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of smartphone subscribers and IoT devices coupled with increasing deployment of 4G and 5G networks in the region.

Key Companies Covered in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Research are Cisco Systems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NEC Corporation, Mavenir, ZTE Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Ltd., Affirmed Solutions Inc., Samsung Electronics Ltd. and other key market players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market/3-10-1059

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2020, Latin America based Millicom, a provider of cable and mobile services, partnered with Affirmed Networks for virtual Evolved Packet Core solution. Under this partnership, Millicom would deploy Affirmed’s virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solution on VMware’s vCloud NFV platform, for the rollout of new mobile and Wi-Fi services in the North American region.

In August 2020, Taiwanese mobile operator Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) announced selection of Finland based Nokia as the single vendor for 5G New Radio (NR). Under this partnership, Nokia would provide its AirScale Radio Access solutions. Moreover, Nokia would also deploy its cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway (CMG) and Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) appliance solutions from its Cloud Packet Core (CPC) portfolio.

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Type, Network, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount) –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market/3-10-1059

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Network:

5G Network

4G Network

By End-User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.@ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market/3-10-1059

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market/3-10-1059

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/