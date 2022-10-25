Wearable Payments Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Global Wearable Payments Market is valued at approximately USD 422.81 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Wearable Payments Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-wearable-payments-market/3-13-1058

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Wearable Payments refers to wearable devices that can be attached to the body and used to make contactless payment at different places such as Merchant Outlets, Gas stations, and retail stores among others. There are different devices used as wearable payment solutions including bracelets, wrist bands, smart watches, and smart rings etc. Wearable payment solutions work on different technologies such as Near-field Communication Technology (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), QR & Bar Codes. The increasing adoption of cashless payments worldwide and growing penetration of wearable devices as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors driving the market growth.

According to Statista – in 2021, the contactless payment market in the United States was estimated at USD 111 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 358 billion by 2025. Moreover, rising penetration of wearable devices is another key factor driving the market growth. For instance, as per Statista – in 2019, the number of connected wearable devices worldwide was estimated at 722 million, and this number is projected to reach 1000 million by end of 2022. Also, rising expansion of IT infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing penetration of contactless payment solutions in post covid era would create lucrative growth prospects for the market over the forecast period. However, certain factors such as high cost associated with wearable devices and limited battery life as well as rising incidences of data breaches impede market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Wearable Payments Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region worldwide in terms of market share owing to presence of leading FinTech companies as well as availability of required infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of IT infrastructure as well as increasing penetration of contactless payment solutions in the region.

Key Companies Covered in the Wearable Payments Market Research are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Apple Inc., Barclays Plc, Fitbit, Inc., Google Llc, Jawbone, Inc., Mastercard, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Visa, Inc., PayPal Inc. and other key market players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-wearable-payments-market/3-13-1058

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2020, New York based Purewrist, a provider of wearable technology solutions, rolled out a new mass market wearable, Purewrist GO. Purewrist GO is a wearable bracelet that facilitates safe and secure contactless payment transactions. This new launch would strengthen Pure wrist’s wearable payment solution portfolio.

In March 2021, Mumbai, India based Axis Bank unveiled its new range of wearable payment devices like wristbands, keychains and watch loops. The bank partnered with Thales and Tappy Technologies to design and create these products. This launch is intended to extend the wearable payment offerings of the bank.

Global Wearable Payments Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount) –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-wearable-payments-market/3-13-1058

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Device Type, Technology, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Smart Watches

Fitness Trackers

Payment Wristbands

Smart Rings

Others

By Technology:

Near-field Communication Technology (NFC)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

QR & Bar Codes

Others

By Application:

Grocery Stores

Bar & Restaurants

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Entertainment Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.@ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-wearable-payments-market/3-13-1058

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-wearable-payments-market/3-13-1058

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/