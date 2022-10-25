Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-menopausal-hot-flashes-market/3-8-1056

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Menopausal hot flashes are often brought on by the intricate hormonal adjustments brought on by the lowering oestrogen levels as menopause occurs in women. The body feels warm because of declining levels’ effects on thermoregulation. On average, the illness can persist over 7 years, and in the most severe cases, it can last up to 10 years. Although it is a normal condition, it can be brought on by factors like drinking alcohol, eating hot food, smoking, being stressed, and other things. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing awareness about menopause and its treatment and increasing research supporting advantages of dietary supplements.

In the United States, roughly 1.3 million women cease menstruation each year, beginning between the ages of 51 and 52, according to the February 2022 version of “Menopause (Nursing)” by Kimberly Peacock et al. About 5% of women between the ages of 40 and 45 undergo early menopause, according to the same source. The market is also expanding as a result of the growing emphasis on research aimed at the development of treatments for hot flashes. For instance, Acer Therapeutics Inc. received FDA approval for its investigational new drug (IND) application for its selective non-peptide neurokinin 3 receptors (NK3R) antagonist, ACER-801 (osanetant), for the possible treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms in December 2021. (iVMS). However, side Effects Associated with Hormonal Products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the overall market share owing to increased incidence of menopause and presence of a large percentage of older women in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increased medical tourism and growing public awareness in the region.

Key Companies Covered in the Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Research are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Agile Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Ferring BV and other key market players.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-menopausal-hot-flashes-market/3-8-1056

Recent Developments in the Market:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration received a new drug application (NDA) for fezolinetant from Astellas Pharma Inc. in June 2022. (FDA). For the treatment of mild to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) related to menopause, the experimental oral, nonhormonal chemical fezolinetant is appealing for approval.

In order to increase the number of drugs in its pipeline, Bayer, a leading global supplier of healthcare for women, purchased KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. in August 2020. For the treatment of menopausal symptoms, KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. has finished the Phase IIb trials of NT-814, a first-in-class, non-hormonal neurokinin-1,3 receptor antagonist.

Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount) –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-menopausal-hot-flashes-market/3-8-1056

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Treatment Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Non-hormonal Treatment

Hormonal Treatment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.@ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-menopausal-hot-flashes-market/3-8-1056

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-menopausal-hot-flashes-market/3-8-1056

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/