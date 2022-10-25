Medical Ceramics Market Growth | Industry Trends – 3M ESPE, CoorsTek Inc, DePuy Synthes

Global Medical Ceramics Market is valued at approximately USD 1.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Medical Ceramics Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Medical ceramics are a type of ceramics that are used to repair or replace musculoskeletal hard human connective tissues. This ceramic is mostly used in the manufacturing of medical inserts, disposables (gloves, vials, tools), gadgets, and bundling in clinical applications such as bone screws, orthopedic implants, and dental implants. The surging demand for implantable devices, growing need for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries and wound healing applications, coupled with the increasing number of hip & knee replacement procedures are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe.

According to the Statista report, in 2019, the bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at approximately USD 2.96 billion, which is anticipated to reach USD 4.85 billion by the year 2030. Therefore, the escalating demand for implantable devices is fueling the demand for Medical Ceramics, which is exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth over the forthcoming years. In addition, increasing research activities for nanotechnology applications, as well as the emergence of 3D printed ceramics are creating various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, stringent clinical & regulatory processes and a dearth of skilled surgeons and dental professionals are hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Medical Ceramics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising demand for dental services, growing demand for plastic surgeries, and the presence of skilled dental professionals. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising population, increasing incidences of dental decay, and growing use of implantable medical devices and diagnostic imaging equipment.

Key Companies Covered in the Medical Ceramics Market Research are 3M ESPE, CoorsTek Inc, DePuy Synthes, H.C. Starck GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Straumann, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2022, CeramTec a new ceramic total knee replacement device had received a US FDA approval.

In 2020, Institut Straumann AG declared the company’s strategic partnership with XJet Ltd. The objective of this partnership is to develop Ceramic AM based dental implants. Straumann is using XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting technology to advance dental implants.

In 2019, KYOCERA Medical Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of novel products & technologies at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2019 that was arranged in the US. The company has launched its Aquala Acetabular Liners, Tesera Trabecular Technology, E-MAX Acetabular Liners, and BIOCERAM AZUL Ceramic Heads.

Global Medical Ceramics Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material Type, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Bioinert Ceramics

Bioactive Ceramics

Bioresorbable Ceramics

By End User:

Devices

Implant

Disposables

Packaging

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

