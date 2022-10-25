Managed Mobility Services Market To Show Incredible Growth By 2030 | IBM Corporation, Orange S.A,

Global Managed Mobility Services Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Managed Mobility Services Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Managed Mobility Services manages the deployment and procurement of mobile applications and devices and other associated services connecting the employees working out of offices. Managed mobility services enhance the responsibilities associated with mobile devices. It offers various solutions such as application management, ordering, expense management, device provisioning, etc. It has major advantages across Small, Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises The Managed Mobility Services market is anticipated to grow with lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and increasing demand and adoption for BYOD devices.

According to Statista in 2021, around 81% of the technology decision makers were using at least one cloud computing application. Whereas, in 2018, around 73% of the technology decision makers were using cloud computing applications. Additionally, cloud computing generated revenue of around USD 400 billion in 2021. Companies Outsourcing IT Activities and favorable initiatives by market players are the factors creating lucrative market growth. However, lack of control over operations and cost visibility impedes the market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Managed Mobility Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of the largest revenue generation in the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based services, and rising penetration of mobile devices across various end-use. Whereas, North America is also projected as the fastest growing region in terms of highest CAGR owing to the rising number of companies outsourcing IT activities, increasing R&D activities by market players in the forthcoming years

Key Companies Covered in the Managed Mobility Services Market Research are IBM Corporation, Orange S.A,, Vodafone Group PLC.,, AT&T, Inc.,, Wipro Ltd.,, Fujitsu Ltd.,, Hewlett-Packard,, Accenture PLC,, Telefnica S.A., Fujitsu Ltd and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) acquired Zerto. It is a protection and cloud data management company. Zerto provides 350+ managed services and around 9,000+ customers for ransomware protection, disaster recovery, application, and data mobility in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

In March 2021 – Vodafone Group PLC acquired a 40MHz spectrum across a 3.6GHz band. It is a next gen 5G mobile service for EUR 206 million.

Global Managed Mobility Services Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Solution, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Program and Financial Management,

Logistics and Sourcing Management,

Mobile Service Management,

Application and Collaboration Management

By End-User:

Small,

Medium Businesses ,

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

