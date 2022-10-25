Internet Advertising Market Share, Size, and Forecast 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the global Internet Advertising Market. This in-depth study of the Internet Advertising Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.
The global internet advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.7% during 2022-2027.
Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the Internet Advertising Market.
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.
Market Drivers
- Extensive Adoption of Smartphones
- Emergence of High-Speed Internet
- Proliferation of Social Media
Market Challenges
- Rise in Adoption of Ad-Blockers to Avoid Online Advertising
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market by Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
Market by Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Media & Entertainment
- BFSI
- Education
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Transport & Tourism
- IT & Telecom
- Others
Market by Platform Type
- Mobile
- Desktop & Laptop
- Others
Market by Ad Format
- Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing
- Display Advertising
- Mobile Advertising
- Social Media Advertising
- Video Advertising
- Online Classifieds Ads
- Others
Market by Pricing Model
- Cost Per Thousand (CPM)/Cost-Per-Mille (CPM)
- Performance Based Advertising
- Hybrid
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
