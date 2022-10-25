Taiwan adds 39,148 local COVID cases, 42 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 39,148 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Oct. 25), with 55 imported cases, and 42 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 12.7% compared to the same day last week, showing the pandemic is slowing down.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there was one new case of children developing severe symptoms after a COVID-19 infection — a 9-year-old boy who was diagnosed with asthma and a bacterial infection during emergency care. The boy was discharged from the hospital on Oct. 20 after treatment.

As of Tuesday, 254 children had developed severe symptoms after infections and 37 had succumbed to the disease.

Local cases

Local cases included 18,048 males and 21,083 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. 17 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 6,582 cases, 5,317 in Taichung City, 4,811 in Kaohsiung City, 3,723 in Taipei City, 3,670 in Tainan City, 3,403 in Taoyuan City, 2,266 in Changhua County, 1,438 in Pingtung County, 973 Yunlin County, 909 in Hsinchu County, 904 in Miaoli County, 888 in Chiayi County, 783 in Nantou County, 770 in Hsinchu City, 684 in Yilan County, 579 in Chiayi City, 438 in Keelung City, 434 in Hualien County, 234in Taitung County, 216 in Kinmen County, 108 in Penghu County, and 18 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 55 imported cases included 35 males and 20 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 42 deaths among local cases announced on Tuesday included 21 males and 21 females ranging in age from their 50s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases, with 39 of them having a history of chronic disease and 35 not receiving the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,515,630 cases, of which 7,515,630 were local and 36,124 were imported. So far, 12,427 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.