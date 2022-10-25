Defense minister says Taiwan ready for China attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's defense minister on Monday (Oct. 24) said the situation with China is "grim," but the country's military is prepared for war with the communist country.

During a legislative committee hearing on Monday (Oct. 24), Kuomingtang (KMT) Legislative Caucus leader William Tseng (曾銘宗) asked Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) to describe cross-strait relations in one sentence. Chiu responded by saying, "Not only is it grim, but if it is handled a little carelessly, the situation would become very serious."

Tseng then asked how many of the weapons purchases and research and development projects of the nation's military have yet to be implemented. Chiu replied, no matter how much has not been implemented, military preparations by the armed forces will not rely on these orders and programs.

Chiu said, "We will strengthen what we have, and for those things that we do not have, there is still a solution." When building up an army and preparing for war one cannot take the approach of "not fighting if the (new) equipment has not arrived."

The defense minister said that when preparing for war, "you use what you have got" while building the army based on future plans and expectations. "The big enemy is in front of us now, so we must face it," said Chiu.

He pledged the military would continue to strengthen its combat readiness.