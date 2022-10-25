4 Taiwanese soldiers discharged for dancing TikTok video in barracks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwanese soldiers have been discharged after a video surfaced showing them dancing in a TikTok video, while another faces disciplinary action for a firing range photo leaked onto the Chinese video platform.

On Oct. 19, a video showing a Taiwanese soldier smoking an e-cigarette as he and two others dance to "Happy Birthday to You" went viral on TikTok. An investigation carried out by the military found the four soldiers involved, including the one recording the footage with his smartphone, were from the Guandu Area Command of the 6th Army Corps.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉), and Lu Chien-chung (盧建中), deputy chief of the general staff for communication, electronics, and information were asked about the incident during a legislative committee hearing on Monday (Oct. 24). They said the military has a "zero tolerance" policy towards violations of information security regulations. Therefore, Lu said, the four soldiers had already been discharged.

Ho then asked about another incident in which two photographs taken from inside a military base appeared on TikTok. Lu said that one of the screenshots was of a shooting target, which is commercially available and was probably uploaded by a student taking part in target practice arranged by the military for civilians.

He said the second photo shows a soldier in fatigues and reveals the terrain from the shooting range in the background. He said the latter breaks the law and the Ministry of National Defense will take disciplinary action.

Lu said 92 sensors have been installed at military facilities that can detect WiFi connections and Bluetooth signals within 100 meters. Thus far this year, Lu said that 31 violations have been detected.

Ho recommended that those soldiers who violate the rules should be punished by having their leave revoked. Lu said the military will apply the highest standard of punishment, with penalties for violations ranging from admonitions and demerits to discharges.