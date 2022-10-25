Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Video shows Chinese students block Taiwan flag at UK university presentation

Chinese students shout 'Taiwan is part of China" and hurl obscenities at Japanese student who gave slide presentation

  315
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/25 10:39
Chinese student blocks projector with arm. (Weibo screenshot)

Chinese student blocks projector with arm. (Weibo screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a presentation at a university in the U.K. on Friday (Oct. 21), Chinese students shouted obscenities and blocked the projector when a slide appeared with the Taiwan flag.

A Chinese Weibo user who goes by the handle "Gong Zheng Ah Gong Zheng" (宮鉦啊宮鉦) uploaded a video taken at the University of Southampton. According to the Weibo user, during a team presentation, a Japanese student included Taiwan's flag in a PowerPoint slide and stated "Taiwan is a country."

The Chinese national bragged that he and his fellow countrymen in the class blocked the projector and shouted that "Taiwan is a part of China." He added that "China's sovereignty will never be violated!"

He closed by saying that he felt like he did something that day that "I will be proud of for the rest of my life."

In the video, the shadow of a student holding up his hand is cast on the screen to obscure the Taiwan flag. In the background, Chinese students can be heard booing and shouting "Taiwan is a part of China," and hurling obscenities.

During the incident, two non-Chinese students can be seen turning their heads and laughing at their Chinese classmates. The video closes with the Chinese students demanding that the Japanese student change to the next slide of the presentation.

The University of Southampton has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident from Taiwan News.

Translation of the Chinese text by The Great Translation Movement:
Taiwan sovereignty
Taiwan independence
Chinese propaganda
namefare
Chinese censorship
Chinese students
academic freedom
University of Southampton
Chinese nationalism

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan calls on China to abandon old thinking in favor of peaceful stance
Taiwan calls on China to abandon old thinking in favor of peaceful stance
2022/10/22 19:38
CCP’s constitution amendment reflects ramped-up aggression against Taiwan
CCP’s constitution amendment reflects ramped-up aggression against Taiwan
2022/10/22 16:29
Developer reveals how Apple blocks Taiwan flag emoji in China
Developer reveals how Apple blocks Taiwan flag emoji in China
2022/10/18 16:08
Cartoon of the Day: Musk moves into China's orbit over Taiwan
Cartoon of the Day: Musk moves into China's orbit over Taiwan
2022/10/18 13:09
Vice foreign minister says Taiwan will not accept unilateral decisions by China
Vice foreign minister says Taiwan will not accept unilateral decisions by China
2022/10/17 15:50