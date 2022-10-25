Alexa
EdgeProp announces winners for EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2022; City Developments, Guocoland, UOL Group and Kheng Leong are Top Developers

By EdgeProp Singapore, Media OutReach
2022/10/25 10:00

  • City Developments, GuocoLand and the joint venture between UOL Group and Kheng Leong Co. emerged as major winners with 5 awards each
  • Martin Modern clinched all 4 Excellence awards in the Completed Residential category
  • Introduced the new Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award (Top Transactors)
  • Sustainability was the key theme this year.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 October 2022 - EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala dinner on October 21.

The prestigious event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore's real estate industry.

"This marked the sixth year of our Edgeprop Excellence Awards. As businesses embrace sustainability due to its growing significance — components such as Landscape Replacement Area, Green Plot Ratio and Green Mark Ratings have been included as part of the judging criteria in our merit-based awards. These are not merely 'green' stamps — but they are an accurate reflection of what buyers want these days in terms of living in an aesthetically pleasant, yet low carbon footprint environment." says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

The gala night was the first large-scale event EdgeProp has organised since the pandemic started and saw 200 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event was sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific and V-Zug Singapore with Official Knowledge Partner KPMG Singapore and Supporting Partner E3 Design.

This year, EdgeProp also introduced a new Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award that recognises exceptional real estate agents who are the top transactors in their respective categories.

"The role that a real estate agent plays in the home-buying journey is undeniably important, perhaps increasingly more so. As Singapore consumers become savvier in this Information Age, agents who are able to leverage new technology to create a niche for themselves will be more productive and will thrive," Tong adds.

The esteemed judges of EPEA 2022 were Angela Lim, Co-founder of SuMisura; Chris Marriott, CEO of Savills, Southeast Asia; Koh Choon Fah, Board Member of Edmund Tie Holdings; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore.

"We congratulate all the winners of this year's EdgeProp Excellence Awards and hope they will continue to scale new heights in establishing benchmarks for future developments. We look forward to next year as we chart new territories, categories and award-worthy projects!" says Tong.

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:

Top Developer
City Developments Limited
GuocoLand Limited
UOL Group Limited & Kheng Leong Co. (Pte.) Ltd.
Top Luxury Development
MeyerHouse
Top Boutique Development
MeyerHouse
Top Landed Development
Belgravia Ace
People's Choice
CanningHill Piers

Completed Category

(TOP obtained between Jan '20 – May '22)
Uncompleted Category

(Building Under Construction)

(1st caveat between Jan '21 – May '22)
Residential
Mixed-use
Residential
Top Development
Martin Modern
Jui Residences
Pasir Ris 8 (Mixed-use)
Grandeur Park Residences
CanningHill Piers (Mixed-use)
Seaside Residences
Jervois Mansion

Residential (Completed)
Residential (Uncompleted)
Residential (Completed)
Residential (Uncompleted)
Mixed-use
Design Excellence
Martin Modern
Seaside Residences
Liv@MB
The Commodore
CanningHill Piers
Landscape Excellence
Martin Modern

Jervois Mansion
The Watergardens at Canberra
Pasir Ris 8
Sustainability Excellence
Martin Modern
Seaside Residences
Irwell Hill Residences
The Watergardens at Canberra
Pasir Ris 8
Innovation Excellence
Martin Modern
Grandeur Park Residences
Park Nova
The Watergardens at Canberra
CanningHill Piers
Marketing Excellence


Liv@MB
Provence Residence
CanningHill Piers
Showflat Excellence


Liv@MB
Belgravia Ace
One Bernam


Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award
TOP 6 TRANSACTOR - LANDED
TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (NEW)
TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (RESALE)
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
VINCENT LIM
R026632B
ESTHER GOH
R057123J
WENDELINE GOH
R044209J
NICOLE CHIA
R013142G
ERIC TEOH S S
R026627F
ADRIAN LIM
R009649D
JULIA GOH
R016837A
EILEEN LIM
R006329D
MELVIN LIM
R009814D
MELVIN LIM
R009814D
KENNY LOH H L
R023678D
KAVIN KUAH
R043039D
JANE EE
R059987I
JAVEN SOH
R059514H
JOEY TAN
R018026F
SERENE ANG
R028353G
MELISSA PAY
R020420C
SHANEL LIEW
R024647Z
JESSIE LIM
R011680J
LEE SIMON
R032012B
ANTHEA YEO
R009549H
CATHERINE LEE
R009414I
KELLY YU Y S
R024065Z
LYNN ER S L
R024060I
TIM SEOW
R043534E
KAVIN KUAH
R043039D
TERENCE TEE
R026514H
PAMELA CHONG
R005303E
JOSEPH LEE
R047184H
KESANG YANKI LABATTU
R047826E
KENT TAN
R023645H
JASON CHEN
R053669I
ROLAND ONG
R021554Z
ALEX NG
R009772E
WENDY SOH
R058193G
AILEEN CHEW
R011561H
BRUCE LYE
R005439B
KRIS AW GIM INN
R024324A


CLARABELLE CHIANG
R062932H
STELLA POH
R029027D




JONATHAN LO
R060921A




ANNE KOH
R060977G




JOE LEOW
R020690G




ESMONDE TNG H H
R025150C




LILY TANG
R045560E


In no particular order and the list is longer than 10 because there are a few persons with the same number of transactions.

Hashtag: #EdgeProp

About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in Nov 2001.