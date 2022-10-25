Simmons to step down as Windies coach after T20 WC failure

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Phil Simmons will step down as coach of the West Indies following their early elimination at the T20 World Cup, the team said on Monday.

Simmons will leave after the Windies' two-test series against Australia starting from Nov. 30.

West Indies lost two of its three group games — against Ireland and Scotland — to miss out on qualifying for the Super 12s stage of the World Cup being played in Australia.

Simmons took over for his second stint in charge of the West Indies in 2019. In his first, the team won the world T20 title in 2016.

