Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Aldosivi 1, Talleres 3
Newell's 2, Boca Juniors 0
Godoy Cruz 0, Patronato Parana 1
Independiente 1, Banfield 0
River Plate 1, Rosario Central 2
Arsenal 1, Barracas Central 2
Gimnasia 0, Argentinos 0
Velez Sarsfield 4, Estudiantes 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 1
Sarmiento 2, San Lorenzo 4
Colon 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
Lanus 0, Racing Club 1
Huracan 2, CA Platense 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Tigre 2
Talleres 2, Santa Fe 2
Santa Fe 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 4
San Lorenzo 3, Aldosivi 0
Estudiantes 2, Godoy Cruz 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 1
Argentinos 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
Banfield 0, Sarmiento 0
Talleres 2, Gimnasia 1
Boca Juniors 2, Independiente 2
Patronato Parana 3, Huracan 2
Racing Club 1, River Plate 2
Barracas Central 1, Newell's 1
Rosario Central vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.