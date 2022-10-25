Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|27
|16
|4
|7
|34
|28
|52
|Racing Club
|27
|14
|8
|5
|41
|24
|50
|River Plate
|27
|14
|5
|8
|43
|22
|47
|Huracan
|27
|12
|11
|4
|35
|21
|47
|Atletico Tucuman
|27
|12
|10
|5
|32
|22
|46
|Tigre
|26
|11
|10
|5
|40
|28
|43
|San Lorenzo
|27
|10
|13
|4
|33
|23
|43
|Argentinos
|27
|12
|6
|9
|33
|24
|42
|Gimnasia
|27
|11
|8
|8
|26
|18
|41
|Patronato Parana
|27
|11
|7
|9
|31
|27
|40
|Newell's
|27
|11
|7
|9
|26
|22
|40
|Defensa y Justicia
|27
|10
|10
|7
|29
|27
|40
|Talleres
|27
|9
|8
|10
|28
|26
|35
|Independiente
|27
|9
|8
|10
|31
|31
|35
|Godoy Cruz
|27
|9
|8
|10
|25
|29
|35
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|26
|10
|4
|12
|33
|34
|34
|Barracas Central
|27
|8
|10
|9
|31
|37
|34
|Estudiantes
|27
|9
|6
|12
|28
|40
|33
|Sarmiento
|27
|8
|8
|11
|27
|32
|32
|Santa Fe
|27
|8
|8
|11
|28
|36
|32
|CA Platense
|26
|7
|10
|9
|22
|24
|31
|Rosario Central
|26
|7
|10
|9
|23
|27
|31
|Banfield
|27
|7
|9
|11
|23
|29
|30
|Colon
|26
|7
|7
|12
|23
|35
|28
|Arsenal
|26
|5
|12
|9
|24
|28
|27
|Velez Sarsfield
|26
|5
|10
|11
|27
|32
|25
|Lanus
|26
|5
|5
|16
|21
|39
|20
|Aldosivi
|27
|4
|4
|19
|16
|48
|16
___
Aldosivi 1, Talleres 3
Newell's 2, Boca Juniors 0
Godoy Cruz 0, Patronato Parana 1
Independiente 1, Banfield 0
River Plate 1, Rosario Central 2
Arsenal 1, Barracas Central 2
Gimnasia 0, Argentinos 0
Velez Sarsfield 4, Estudiantes 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 1
Sarmiento 2, San Lorenzo 4
Colon 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
Lanus 0, Racing Club 1
Huracan 2, CA Platense 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Tigre 2
Talleres 2, Santa Fe 2
Santa Fe 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 4
San Lorenzo 3, Aldosivi 0
Estudiantes 2, Godoy Cruz 0
Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 1
Argentinos 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
Banfield 0, Sarmiento 0
Talleres 2, Gimnasia 1
Boca Juniors 2, Independiente 2
Patronato Parana 3, Huracan 2
Racing Club 1, River Plate 2
Barracas Central 1, Newell's 1
Rosario Central vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.