Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday

Business events and economic reports scheduled for Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October, 10 a.m.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.