All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 6 5 1 0 10 27 19 4-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Florida 6 4 1 1 9 19 17 2-0-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 22 11 1-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 5 3 0 2 8 20 12 2-0-1 1-0-1 1-0-0 Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 18 15 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 21 16 3-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 6 3 3 0 6 18 19 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Montreal 6 3 3 0 6 16 18 3-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Pittsburgh 5 4 0 1 9 26 11 3-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 17 14 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Carolina 5 3 1 1 7 17 12 1-0-0 2-1-1 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 20 20 2-1-1 1-1-0 0-1-0 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 14 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 6 3 3 0 6 19 21 3-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Columbus 7 3 4 0 6 22 27 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 6 2 4 0 4 19 18 2-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 5 4 0 1 9 20 8 2-0-0 2-0-1 3-0-0 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 22 19 1-1-1 2-1-0 2-0-1 St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 5 3 2 0 6 16 15 2-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 16 24 1-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 Winnipeg 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 5 1 3 1 3 19 27 1-3-0 0-0-1 0-1-0 Arizona 5 1 4 0 2 13 26 0-0-0 1-4-0 0-0-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 5 4 1 0 8 18 16 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 19 13 2-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Seattle 7 2 3 2 6 21 27 0-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-1 Los Angeles 7 3 4 0 6 24 31 0-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 16 17 2-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 San Jose 8 2 6 0 4 15 23 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 6 1 4 1 3 14 28 1-0-0 0-4-1 1-0-0 Vancouver 6 0 4 2 2 16 27 0-1-0 0-3-2 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 5, Seattle 4

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Detroit 5, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.