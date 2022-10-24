All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|19
|4-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Florida
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|17
|2-0-1
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|22
|11
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|20
|12
|2-0-1
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|15
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|21
|16
|3-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|19
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|18
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|26
|11
|3-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|14
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|17
|12
|1-0-0
|2-1-1
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|20
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|14
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|21
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|22
|27
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|19
|18
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|20
|8
|2-0-0
|2-0-1
|3-0-0
|Colorado
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|22
|19
|1-1-1
|2-1-0
|2-0-1
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|5
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|15
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Nashville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|16
|24
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|17
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|19
|27
|1-3-0
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|13
|26
|0-0-0
|1-4-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|16
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Vegas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|13
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Seattle
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|21
|27
|0-2-1
|2-1-1
|1-1-1
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|24
|31
|0-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|Edmonton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|17
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|15
|23
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|28
|1-0-0
|0-4-1
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|16
|27
|0-1-0
|0-3-2
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Chicago 5, Seattle 4
Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Detroit 5, Anaheim 1
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0
Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.