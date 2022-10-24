Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/24 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 10
WB/Scranton 4 3 0 1 0 7 10 8
Bridgeport 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 13
Providence 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12
Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10
Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12
Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 13
Hartford 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 5 3 2 0 0 6 21 20
Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 17
Belleville 5 2 2 1 0 5 19 20
Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 11
Syracuse 4 1 1 0 2 4 18 17
Utica 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 7
Laval 5 1 3 1 0 3 13 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 5 4 0 1 0 9 24 12
Texas 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 10
Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19
Chicago 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11
Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 10
Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 18
Iowa 4 0 2 0 2 2 7 13
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 4 4 0 0 0 8 14 6
Ontario 5 4 1 0 0 8 22 10
Coachella Valley 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 14
Tucson 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 13
Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 18
Abbotsford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 20
Colorado 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 14
Calgary 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17
San Diego 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 17
Henderson 6 1 5 0 0 2 15 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Cleveland 4

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1

Grand Rapids 5, Toronto 2

Manitoba 6, Rockford 3

San Jose 3, Henderson 2

Tucson 5, Bakersfield 3

Coachella Valley 7, Abbotsford 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled