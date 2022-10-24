All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|10
|WB/Scranton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|10
|8
|Bridgeport
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|13
|Providence
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|12
|Hershey
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|10
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|12
|Springfield
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Hartford
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|21
|20
|Rochester
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Belleville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|19
|20
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Syracuse
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|18
|17
|Utica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Laval
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|13
|19
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|24
|12
|Texas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Rockford
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|18
|Iowa
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|13
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|6
|Ontario
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Coachella Valley
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|19
|14
|Tucson
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|13
|Bakersfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|18
|Abbotsford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|20
|Colorado
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|14
|Calgary
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|17
|San Diego
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|17
|Henderson
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|15
|20
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Cleveland 4
WB/Scranton 2, Providence 1
Grand Rapids 5, Toronto 2
Manitoba 6, Rockford 3
San Jose 3, Henderson 2
Tucson 5, Bakersfield 3
Coachella Valley 7, Abbotsford 4
No games scheduled
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled