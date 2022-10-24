Israeli attack on suburbs of Syrian capital wounds soldier

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel carried out an airstrike on military posts in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday wounding a soldier and damaging property, the Syrian army said.

The afternoon attack came three days after a similar strike on Damascus suburbs caused property damage. Israel usually carries out airstrikes at night and such daytime attacks have been rare.

The Syrian military said in a statement carried by state media that the missiles were fired from over northern Israel and that Syria's air defenses shot down some of them.

On Friday night, Syria said Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs. It was the first such attack since Sept. 17, when an Israeli attack on Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The Israeli strike comes amid a wider shadow war between the country and Iran. Attacks on the airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo are spurred by fears they are being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.