Taiwan’s Medigen to provide free PCR for Japan-bound travelers inoculated with it by year end

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (MVC) announced on Monday night (Oct. 24) that it will provide free PCR tests before the end of this year for receivers of its COVID-19 vaccine who are planning to visit Japan, UDN reported.

According to Japan’s current quarantine measures, foreigners arriving in Japan must have received at least three doses of COVID-19 vaccines with WHO Emergency Use Listing, which doesn't include the MVC vaccine. Japan-bound travelers can also submit a negative PCR test.

MVC said that Taiwan has sanctioned five CVOID-19 vaccines since the pandemic broke out and Taiwanese are free to choose whichever vaccine they prefer. Taiwanese have cumulatively received a total of 63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 3.06 million doses of the MVC COVID-19 vaccine, per UDN.

According to a Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) estimate, about 80,000 Taiwanese are planning to visit Japan before the end of this year, of which 4.9% are MVC vaccine receivers.

The Taiwanese vaccine company said that it will work with one hospital each in northern, central, and southern Taiwan to provide free PCR tests for its vaccine receivers who are planning trips to Japan, beginning on Friday (Oct. 28), and more medical facilities will be added to provide such free services depending on the actual demand.

Details of the measures will be announced on the company’s website soon, the company added, per the report.