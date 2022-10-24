Taiwan: German lawmakers vow support after Communist Party Congress

A parliamentary delegation of six German lawmakers pledged their support for Taiwan during a visit to the island on Monday amid new threats from Beijing.

Taiwan Strait status quo can only be changed 'peacefully'

Peter Heidt of the business-focused Free Democratic Party (FDP) led the delegation and noted the military threats faced by Taiwan. They met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

"I would like to reiterate from the German perspective, the status quo of the Taiwan Strait could only be changed peacefully and by mutual consent," Heidt said.

"We should also continue to expand our good trade relations and continue to work together more closely in the field of science, and, above all, remain in close contact at the political level," he added. At the same time, Heidt condemned capital punishment in Taiwan, a hot subject of debate on the island.

Taiwan's leader: Berlin and Taipei share 'common values of democracy and freedom'

Tsai, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to Germany for its diplomatic and economic support during the meeting.

"Taiwan and Germany are partners sharing common values of democracy and freedom. I'd like to particularly thank Germany for its support for Taiwan in the international community," Tsai said during the meeting.

Heidt's meeting with Tsai comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping said this weekend during the Communist Party Congress that Taiwan should be "reunited with the mainland." The Communist Party members also denounced separatists seeking Taiwan's independence during the conference and amended their constitution.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have ramped up following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island in August. China viewed Pelosi's trip as a provocation, and carried out multiple military drills following the visit.

