Taipei Children's Amusement Park to hold Halloween party from Oct. 29-30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lovers of the spooky season can celebrate at the 2022 Halloween costume and snack party at Taipei Children's Amusement Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 29) and Sunday (Oct. 30).

Visitors wearing costumes or other scary accessories to the park on these two days will receive free admission. Those 12 years old or younger are eligible to participate in a trick-or-treating multi-level challenge, according to a press release issued by the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation on Monday (Oct. 24).

Each participant will be given a prize-drawing ticket with spaces that need to be filled with stamps after completing the game, as well as a trick-or-treat bag.

The park will give out 800 prize-drawing tickets and 800 bags each day at 9 a.m., and 700 tickets and 700 bags at 1 p.m.

Participating children who finish the challenge and collect all necessary stamps will get a full load of free snacks and are eligible for the prize-drawing game, which features 20 prizes worth a total of NT$110,000 (US$3,410). Prizes include iPhone 14s, air purifiers, refrigerators, and a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Winners will be announced on the amusement park’s Facebook fan page on Monday (Oct. 31).

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345 or the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (callers outside of Taipei must dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.