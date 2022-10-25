Academic urges Xi Jinping to take responsibility as global player

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) should accept that China is an important global player and bear the responsibility of providing public goods to other nations in an impartial way, Anthony Saich, a China expert and Daewoo Professor of International Affairs at Harvard University, said in an interview with Taiwan News on Sunday (Oct. 23).

Saich said Xi has proven to be a “very shrewd political operator.” In the first five years of his term, he controlled the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the party controlled as much politics as possible.

However, the professor said Xi’s economic strategy will be ineffective in terms of growth, as scarce resources are shifted to less lucrative parts of the economy. Additionally, the Chinese leader has surrounded himself with his supporters.

“They don’t seem to be there because of their technical expertise,” he said, calling it “Putin syndrome.”

Saich said it is obvious that Xi is eager to remain in power at least until 2035 and possibly for longer, which makes China’s political system unstable. “I wonder, really, at China's current level of development, more advanced economy, more sophisticated society, is the concentration of power increasingly at the hands of one person, the right thing?”

With regard to the 20th National Congress, the professor said there were no surprises, given that everything was already planned ahead of the meeting. “The key themes to the general secretary’s speech — security, common prosperity, the paramount role of the party, the new development model — all those things have been sketched out before,” he said.

Congress continued to strongly back Xi and his desire to continue as leader of China, Saich added.

Belt and Road flops

Commenting on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Saich said it has been a “mixed bag” that has not produced the desired results Beijing was expecting. “It certainly hasn't become the overwhelming, dominant exporting force that some people perhaps thought when it was launched.”

The policy “never really had a very highly specified program that it was going to follow initially,” he said.

The initiative was first launched to address surplus capacity in China’s economy after the stimulus investments of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, he said. Now, there have been concerns about debt levels in multiple countries, Saich said.

The professor said he believed these countries “are refocusing the BRI to serve the current interests of China,” which means exporting green technologies and advanced technologies such as computing, biotech, and AI.

Despite major pushback from many countries, Saich said there is no clear evidence the initiative was a conscious attempt to engage in debt-trap diplomacy. However, he acknowledged that Beijing does use trade and investment to gain support from other countries.

Saich said the BRI runs counter to Beijing’s wolf warrior diplomacy “at some level,” in terms of presenting China as “a warm, fuzzy, friendly country that's going to help you develop.” Xi wants China to become a global power and has made it clear the foreign ministry serves the interests of the CCP, he said.

Unprecedented Taiwan Strait tensions

Thus, there has been a shift in China's foreign policy to a much more aggressive assertion of its national interests, the professor said. He interpreted this phenomenon as a generational shift, saying the newer generations of Chinese are proud of their nation’s achievements after being “pushed around by the West for too long.”

Xi sees China as rising while the U.S. is in relative decline, Saich said, adding that “under those circumstances, it's a good opportunity for China to push more aggressively its own interests.” This hostile form of diplomacy has seen its popularity in a number of countries fall, he said.

When asked if there will be a cross-strait conflict within five years, the professor said he did not think so. Even though U.S. intelligence has suggested an attack may happen in the next year, he said he was not convinced.

He cited Ukraine as a primary reason, saying China “has realized how problematic any military invasion of Taiwan would be in the short term.” Another factor is the solidarity demonstrated by Western sanctions against Russia, Saich said, which has significantly impacted its financial sector.

“Xi Jinping and probably the (Chinese) military feel that time is on their side,” the professor said. They likely believe the more time they take, the more they can build their resources and capabilities, he added.

The worst-case scenario would be if an accident occurs in the region and escalates to a point where neither Washington, Beijing, nor Taipei can resolve it, he said. “I think there's a danger because there are no real guard rails to prevent the situation (from) spiraling out of control.”

“I think the arrogance of Beijing and Washington is preventing the two sides from really getting down to serious discussions,” he said.

Pelosi visit impact

Saich said U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan did not really change the dynamics of the region but pointed out that it “was a gift to the People's Liberation Army because it gave them the opportunity to undertake kind of military exercises that I think they might not have been able to do absent Pelosi's visit.” He noted that there has been “building momentum” for Washington to assert a clearer stance on China and Pelosi’s visit gave it the opportunity to do so.

“I think Washington has made it very clear that they see the mainland as the biggest threat to U.S. power, moving forward,” Saich said. However, the most important question to ask is “are Taiwan's interests being considered?” he said.

Taiwan does not have many choices when it comes to responding to the growing Chinese military threat, the professor said. Taiwan has received more advanced military equipment from the West, particularly from the U.S., he said, and there has been more U.S. engagement with the training of Taiwan's troops.

Taiwan should also increase combat readiness, including entrepreneurs giving money to civil defense forces, he said, referring to United Microelectronics Corp. founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠). The professor suggested Taiwan do more to make its case clearer in the global arena and in Washington.

Consequences of China attack

Taipei should make Washington ask itself, “What happens to U.S. security, were, god forbid, Taiwan to fall?” Saich said. “Taiwan has a lot of good stories to tell. So, I think finding ways to get more of those stories out is important.”

If China really decided to invade Taiwan “there would be an extremely strong backlash” among influential Western countries, the professor said. “I don't think the West would have any choice but to implement as tough sanctions as it possibly could.”

He pointed out that despite China’s desire to be independent of other countries, it still relies heavily on the global financial system and Western technologies. If Beijing pulled away from the West, it would have a significant detrimental impact on its development prospects, he said.

Asked if China would be able to improve relations with the world in the future, Saich said it has not shown that it can. Even though it is the most economically significant country for the rest of the world in terms of trade, “it’s a very kind of thin level of engagement,” he said.

Despite China’s economic powerhouse status, there has not been any broad support or appreciation of the authoritarian nation, Saich said.

There are countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America that benefit from Beijing’s investment, the professor said. However, the way things are shaping up, it is inevitable that countries will have to choose sides with either the U.S. or China at some point, he said.

It's going to be difficult if China continues its current approach to diplomacy, he added.

Following the CCP’s approval of Xi’s third term as China’s leader, Saich warned that the longer an autocratic leader is in power, the more likely it is there are going to be mistakes. “If you have a highly centralized system, there's no corrective mechanism if things really begin to go wrong.”