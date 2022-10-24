30 men blacklisted for sexual harassment: Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thirty individuals have been blacklisted for sexually harassing passengers, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (Metro Taipei) said on Monday (Oct. 24).

If they travel via the rapid transit system, they will be trailed by metro patrols or security guards, Metro Taipei added.

In response to increased sexual harassment incidents on Taipei's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system, actions have been taken to ensure the safety of passengers, the corporation said. One policy that has been implemented is the flagging of electronic cards, like Easy Cards or iPasses, that are registered under the name of sexual harassment offenders.

When they enter an MRT station, the system will send alerts to metro staff so they can notify patrols or security guards to keep tabs on the blacklisted individuals. This new guideline will effectively prevent people from taking upskirt pictures or videos and sexually harassing passengers, Metro Taipei said.

Nineteen out of the 35 sexual harassment cases in the first nine months this year took place on the MRT's blue line, it added. As a result, security will be heightened around the blue line stations.

In addition to train cars, ladies' rooms have also been identified as sexual harassment hotspots.