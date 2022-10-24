Alexa
‘Smile Mountain Line’ now online for accessible trails around New Taipei

Website provides an introduction to hiking trails and adds useful information like Google Map location

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/10/24 17:24
(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “Smile Mountain Line” (微笑山線) website, which lists easily accessible hiking trails around New Taipei City and provides an introduction to each of them, plus a link to its location on the Google map, went online under the New Taipei City Travel website from Monday (Oct. 24).

The Smile Mountain Line is a curved line formed by mountains that connect the districts of Shulin, Yingge, Sanxia, Tucheng, Zhonghe, Xindian, Shiding, Shenkeng, Pingxi, and other areas in the city, according to a press release issued by New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department on Monday.

Using the website, the public can plan their outings based on hiking trails near their homes, department director Yang Tsung-min (楊宗珉) said in the press release, adding the website lists numerous popular trails, such as the Yinhe Cave Hiking Trail, Hemeishan Trail, Hongludi Trail, and Yuanshan Trail.

He added that fall is the best time to trek into the nation's mountains and forests and the trails listed are suitable for family outings. Hikers quoted by the press release said walking provided an ideal getaway from a hectic city life and gave joy because of beautiful scenery and health-enhancing forest phytoncides.
New Taipei City
Smile Mountain Line
hiking trails in New Taipei

