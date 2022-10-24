Alexa
Viva Le Cirque! and mesmerizing acrobatics set for Taipei

Shows billed as whimsical worlds filled with tech-enabled effects

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/24 17:16
(Facebook, @vivalecirque photo)

(Facebook, @vivalecirque photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Get ready to be dazzled by thrilling acrobatic stunts and daredevil acts as Viva Le Cirque! from the U.S. takes the stage at the Taipei Arena between Feb. 3-5 in 2023.

Viva Le Cirque! features a world-class cast of acrobats, contortionists, jugglers, aerialists, hand balancers, and daredevils. The performances are touted as taking audiences on a magical journey with the use of projection mapping techniques, computer animation, and interactive lasers.

Production of the shows has been challenging due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, which have prevented artists from around the world from rehearsing and technicians from coordinating, said Fernando Quevedo, creator, and director of the circus troupe. “But we are all so happy to be doing that which we love. We are all running on adrenaline and happiness,” he said, according to an introduction on its website.

Creative Director Kelly Hamilton said Viva Le Cirque! has an incredibly talented cast, including performers that have appeared on TV shows such as "America's Got Talent" and MTV's "Amazingness." Also featured are former artists at Cirque Du Soleil, a Canadian entertainment company and one of the best-known circus producers.

There will be five sessions and tickets for the circus shows go on sale at 12 noon on Tuesday (Oct. 25), priced between NT$800 (US$24.76) and NT$3,600. Visit KHAM Ticket to purchase tickets and learn about the events.
Taipei
circus
circus
Viva Le Cirque!

