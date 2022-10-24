Taiwan to end 3-shot rule for venues, temperature taking on Nov. 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among the rules to be relaxed on Nov. 7 is an end to the requirement that people receive three COVID shots to enter certain venues and the discontinuation of mandatory body temperature readings.

On Monday afternoon (Oct. 24), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced four changes to the epidemic prevention regulations that will take place on Nov. 7. First, contacts of COVID cases will no longer be required to undergo quarantine as long as they test negative for COVID on the first day of self-health monitoring, and they can follow the "one person per room" principle with a separate bathroom.

Second, COVID cases who test negative on the last day of their quarantine can avoid undergoing self-health monitoring. This is essentially a "7+0" formula of seven days of quarantine and zero self-health monitoring.

Third, people wishing to take part in religious activities, group tours, exercise in gyms, and enter venues that are considered part of the "eight major special industries" (八大行業), will no longer need to present proof of having received three doses of COVID vaccines. The eight types of adult entertainment venues where proof of vaccination was required included karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, bars, tea houses, saunas, and "barbershops."

Fourth, the regulation that businesses measure the temperature of customers will be discontinued on Nov. 7. However, Wang said that if certain facilities such as hospitals and long-term care institutions feel they still need to measure the body temperature of people entering they can continue to do so.