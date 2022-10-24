Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

High-end dessert store Smile Froyo opens first overseas franchise in Taipei

Foodies with a sweet tooth have the 12 flavors of frozen yogurt

  103
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/10/24 16:27
Smile Froyo opens its first overseas franchise in Taipei. (Smile Froyo and Taiwan News photo)

Smile Froyo opens its first overseas franchise in Taipei. (Smile Froyo and Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong-based dessert store, Smile Luxury Froyo, opened its first overseas franchise in Taipei in October.

Based in Zhongshan District, the stylish dessert shop offers frozen yogurt and chiffon cake and after a six-month trial, it officially opened on Friday (Oct. 21). Designed by Hammer Branding, its upmarket style stands out in the area.

Compared to the flagship store, the frozen yogurt sold in Taipei has less sugar, which fits in with healthy, local lifestyles. Shadow Kwan (關琬潼) founded Smile Froyo in 2010 and aims to provide smiles and refreshing desserts.

With experience making French desserts, the team in Taiwan delivers 12 flavors of frozen yogurt. Popular choices include “Fruity Fruity” with seasonal fruits as toppings, and “Taipei Tea Time” with oolong tea and aiyu jelly on the base.

As for the creamy chiffon cakes, “My Honey” is a must-try as the combination of French cream, Taiwan honey, and handmade caramel is a winner. The “Earl Grey Garden” cake uses Earl Grey custard as a base and goes well with French chocolate and a dried tangerine slice on top.

The price of a frozen yogurt is around NT$280 (US$6) to NT$330 and cake is NT$580 to NT$680.

High-end dessert store Smile Froyo opens first overseas franchise in Taipei
(Smile Froyo photo)

High-end dessert store Smile Froyo opens first overseas franchise in Taipei
"The Garden" has a raspberry stick, lychee rose sauce, and osmanthus jelly as toppings. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

High-end dessert store Smile Froyo opens first overseas franchise in Taipei
"Chocolate Lover" and "Banana Spilt." (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

High-end dessert store Smile Froyo opens first overseas franchise in Taipei
"Forest" and "My Honey." (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)
Smile Luxurious Froyo
Hong Kong
dessert
cake
foodie
frozen yogurt
tasty

RELATED ARTICLES

CCP’s constitution amendment reflects ramped-up aggression against Taiwan
CCP’s constitution amendment reflects ramped-up aggression against Taiwan
2022/10/22 16:29
Photo identifies Chinese diplomats who allegedly assaulted Hong Kong protestor
Photo identifies Chinese diplomats who allegedly assaulted Hong Kong protestor
2022/10/18 17:28
Chinese consulate staff in UK attack Hong Kong protesters
Chinese consulate staff in UK attack Hong Kong protesters
2022/10/17 17:29
Reporters Without Borders in Taiwan calls on China to release dissidents
Reporters Without Borders in Taiwan calls on China to release dissidents
2022/10/17 12:28
Taiwan to open borders to China, Hong Kong, and Macau citizens Sept. 29
Taiwan to open borders to China, Hong Kong, and Macau citizens Sept. 29
2022/09/23 11:38