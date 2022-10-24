High-end dessert store Smile Froyo opens first overseas franchise in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong-based dessert store, Smile Luxury Froyo, opened its first overseas franchise in Taipei in October.

Based in Zhongshan District, the stylish dessert shop offers frozen yogurt and chiffon cake and after a six-month trial, it officially opened on Friday (Oct. 21). Designed by Hammer Branding, its upmarket style stands out in the area.

Compared to the flagship store, the frozen yogurt sold in Taipei has less sugar, which fits in with healthy, local lifestyles. Shadow Kwan (關琬潼) founded Smile Froyo in 2010 and aims to provide smiles and refreshing desserts.

With experience making French desserts, the team in Taiwan delivers 12 flavors of frozen yogurt. Popular choices include “Fruity Fruity” with seasonal fruits as toppings, and “Taipei Tea Time” with oolong tea and aiyu jelly on the base.

As for the creamy chiffon cakes, “My Honey” is a must-try as the combination of French cream, Taiwan honey, and handmade caramel is a winner. The “Earl Grey Garden” cake uses Earl Grey custard as a base and goes well with French chocolate and a dried tangerine slice on top.

The price of a frozen yogurt is around NT$280 (US$6) to NT$330 and cake is NT$580 to NT$680.



(Smile Froyo photo)



"The Garden" has a raspberry stick, lychee rose sauce, and osmanthus jelly as toppings. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



"Chocolate Lover" and "Banana Spilt." (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



"Forest" and "My Honey." (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)