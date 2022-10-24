Taiwan to launch '7+0' plan for COVID cases Nov. 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 24) announced that COVID cases who test negative on the last day of their quarantine can avoid undergoing self-health monitoring, effective Nov. 7.

Currently, people who test positive for COVID must follow the "7+7" rule of seven days of quarantine followed by seven days of self-health monitoring. CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said that more than 99% of COVID cases now care for themselves at home.

He added that effective Nov. 7, if a COVID case tests negative for the virus on the seventh day of quarantine, they can dispense with the seven days of self-health monitoring, essentially a "7+0" scheme. If the individual does receive a positive test, they must still follow the seven-day self-health monitoring protocol.