Taiwan to end quarantine for COVID contacts on Nov. 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 24) said that it will discontinue the quarantine requirement for contact with COVID cases.

Previously, people who lived with a COVID case either had to undergo the "0+7" scheme if they had three COVID vaccine doses, or if not, they had to follow the "3+4" protocol. CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said that effective Nov.7, all persons who live with COVID cases will follow the "0+7" formula of no quarantine and seven days of self-health monitoring.

Under the new plan, the most recent day of contact with a COVID case will be considered "Day 0," while the next day will be counted as "Day 1," and on one of these days, a rapid antigen test must be taken. Wang said that home quarantine for COVID contacts has "entered history" because live-in contacts are no longer subject to quarantine, and other contacts are no longer being officially tracked or being ordered to enter quarantine.

During the self-health monitoring period, live-in contacts must stay in a residence that follows the principle of "one person per room" with a separate bathroom. Contact with elderly persons aged 65 and over must be avoided as much as possible.

People at high risk of severe infection such as children under the age of 6 and the immunocompromised should rest at home if they have symptoms and conduct a rapid antigen test. They are also forbidden from visiting or accompanying patients in the hospital, and it is recommended they postpone medical treatment or examinations for non-urgent medical needs.

In addition, when going out, people undergoing self-health monitoring must have a negative result from a rapid antigen test taken within the past two days before they can venture out. A mask should be worn at all times when going out, attending classes, or going to work.

If a person needs to eat or drink, they can take off their mask temporarily, but they must put it back on when they are finished. When dining out, it is best to dine alone or only eat with familiar people and wear a mask when leaving the seat.

If any of the rapid antigen tests come back positive, the contact must follow the protocol for a positive COVID test.