Asia Rainbow Ride raises NT$600,000 for LGBT organizations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 100 cyclists traversed Taiwan’s northeastern coastline over the weekend as part of the third annual Asia Rainbow Ride, a charity-bike ride to support the LGBT community in Asia.

The 227-kilometer ride began with a ceremony at Ximen’s Red House on Friday morning (Oct. 21). The cyclists rode to Yilan on the first day and biked up the Fulong coast on day two, before returning to Ximen Sunday evening (Oct. 23) for the closing ceremony and a drag show at Mudan Bar.

Altogether, this year’s event raised NT$600,000 (US$20,000). Proceeds went to support the Taiwan AIDS Foundation, the Taiwan Equality Campaign, and the Taiwan Tongzhi (LGBTQ+) Hotline, as well as to help grow the Asia Rainbow Ride.

“Our event is about building a strong community of LGBT people and allies who want to cycle for love,” Asia Rainbow Ride co-founder Olivia Wu said in a press release. “Every year our event has grown in numbers, sponsors, and partners. Especially after the isolation of COVID, in-person events like ours can be truly healing for the LGBT community.”

Modeled after California’s AIDS Lifecycle, an annual charity-bike ride to raise funds for AIDS care and research, the first Asia Rainbow Ride was held in October 2020 as part of Taiwan’s LGBTQ+ Pride month celebrations. According to the Asia Rainbow Ride website, Taiwan was chosen as the ride’s host country due to its role at the forefront of LGBT rights in Asia.

Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019, and it remains the only country in Asia to fully recognize same-sex marriage. At the same time, more than 20 Asian countries still have laws criminalizing same-sex activity.

The Asia Rainbow Ride founders hope other countries will soon follow Taiwan’s example and promote equal rights and inclusion for the LGBT community. Scheduled only a week before the 20th annual Taiwan LGBTQ+ Pride (臺灣同志遊行) parade on Saturday (Oct. 29), the Asia Rainbow Ride served as one of the final major LGBT+ Pride-related events in the month leading up to the parade.