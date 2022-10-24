Alexa
Mexican Standings

By Associated Press
2022/10/24 12:07
Mexico Primera Division, Apertura

GP W D L GF GA Pts
America 17 12 2 3 38 17 38
Monterrey 17 10 5 2 29 13 35
Santos 17 10 3 4 38 21 33
Pachuca 17 9 5 3 28 15 32
Tigres 17 9 3 5 24 14 30
Toluca 17 7 6 4 27 23 27
Cruz Azul 17 7 3 7 26 34 24
Puebla 17 4 10 3 25 23 22
Chivas 17 5 7 5 19 17 22
Leon 17 6 4 7 25 29 22
FC Juarez 17 4 7 6 17 18 19
Necaxa 17 5 4 8 19 26 19
Atletico San Luis 17 4 6 7 15 23 18
Monarcas 17 3 8 6 17 24 17
Tijuana 17 4 5 8 18 30 17
Pumas 17 2 8 7 21 31 14
Atlas 17 3 4 10 16 27 13
Queretaro 17 1 6 10 18 35 9

___

Sunday, Oct. 16

Santos 1, Toluca 2, Toluca advances on 6-4 aggregate

Pachuca 2, Tigres 1, Tigres advances on 2-2 aggregate

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Toluca 2, America 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

Pachuca 5, Monterrey 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

America 1, Toluca 1, Toluca advances on 3-2 aggregate

Sunday, Oct. 23

Monterrey 0, Pachuca 1, Pachuca advances on 6-2 aggregate

