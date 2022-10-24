Alexa
Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken

By MATT CARLSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/10/24 04:55
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy, left, celebrates with goaltender Alex Stalock after they defeated the Seattle Kraken in an NHL hockey gam...
Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson, right, celebrates with center Sam Lafferty after scoring his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey ...
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Filip Roos, right, controls the puck against Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie, left, and center Karson Kuhlman during...
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ch...
Seattle Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky, right, battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jack Johnson during the first period of a...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock puts on his helmet during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Chicago, Sun...
Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, top center, watches the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Chicago, Sund...
A Chicago Blackhawks fan holds a sign during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The ...

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Sunday for their third straight win.

Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins.

Johnson tied it at 4 with his second goal of the game with 7:03 left. He beat Martin Jones from the slot after taking a feed from Jonathan Toews behind the net.

Dickinson then scored from the right circle with 6:50 remaining after Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson couldn’t control the puck cleanly.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.