New York City FC 3, Montreal 1

New York City FC 2 1 — 3 Montreal 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, New York City FC, Moralez, 4 (Pereira), 6th minute; 2, New York City FC, Heber, 10 (Rodriguez), 45th+3.

Second Half_3, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 8 (penalty kick), 61st; 4, Montreal, Mihailovic, 11 (Brault-Guillard), 85th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.

Yellow Cards_O Toole, New York City FC, 33rd; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 38th; Callens, New York City FC, 42nd; Camacho, Montreal, 53rd; Waterman, Montreal, 67th; Mihailovic, Montreal, 69th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot (Keaton Parks, 14th), Thiago Martins, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Maxi Moralez (Justin Haak, 46th), Santiago Rodriguez (Matias Pellegrini, 79th); Heber (Talles Magno, 58th), Kevin O Toole, Gabriel Pereira.

Montreal_James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho (Joaquin Torres, 80th), Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman (Mason Toye, 71st); Ismael Kone (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 79th), Lassi Lappalainen, Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette (Romell Quioto, 54th), Victor Wanyama; Kei Kamara.