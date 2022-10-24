Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets.

“It’s another great week. I played some great tennis and really fought hard to stand here in front of you today, so big shout-out and thank you to my team,” Auger-Aliassime said during the trophy ceremony.

Auger-Aliassime also won at Rotterdam this year and now has three career titles. He lost his first eight finals but has since claimed three wins in the last four – all in straight sets.

Korda had been bidding for his second title after winning at Parma last year. The 22-year-old American also lost to Andrey Rublev in the Gijon final last week.

“Back-to-back finals is a great achievement,” Korda said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done today, but we’ll be back in the next coming weeks.”

