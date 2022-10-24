Korean Airlines overshoots Cebu runway, all 173 onboard safe

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Airlines plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines early Monday and authorities said all those on board were safe but the airport was closed due to the stalled aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the Airbus A330 from Incheon city in South Korea overshot the runway at Mactan Island in Cebu province prompting the indefinite closure of the airport.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.

At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport, it said but did not immediately give other details like if the aircraft sustained any damage.