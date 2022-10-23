Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pressure on Marsch as Leeds loses 3-2 against Fulham in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/10/23 23:16
Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road, Leeds,...
Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, left, and Fulham's Harrison Reed battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Uni...
Leeds United's Luke Ayling, right, and Fulham's Willian battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Fu...
Fulham manager Marco Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road stadium in Leeds, England, Su...

Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road, Leeds,...

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, left, and Fulham's Harrison Reed battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Uni...

Leeds United's Luke Ayling, right, and Fulham's Willian battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Fu...

Fulham manager Marco Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road stadium in Leeds, England, Su...

LEEDS, England (AP) — The pressure mounted on Leeds' American coach, Jesse Marsch, after his team fell to a fourth straight defeat in the Premier League with a 3-2 loss at home to Fulham on Sunday.

The final whistle at Elland Road was greeted with boos, with Leeds now winless in the league since Aug. 21 — a run of eight games — and also in the relegation zone.

The hosts failed to hold onto a lead given to them by Rodrigo in the 20th minute.

Goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Willian put Fulham 3-1 ahead before Crysencio Summerville's stoppage-time consolation.

There were chants against Marsch and the club’s board in the final minutes of the game.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup