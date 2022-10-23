UK's ex-Finance Minister Rishi Sunak standing to be prime minister

Britain's former finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announced Sunday his candidacy to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," he said on Twitter.

"That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister."

It is the 42-year-old's second bid to become prime minister in a matter of months. Sunak was defeated by Truss in a party leadership vote in September in the wake of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's downfall.

This time, Sunak appears have more party support than his rivals — former Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt and Johnson. Mordaunt declared her candidacy on Friday. Johnson has not confirmed that he plans to run but was said to be lobbying party members for backing.

UK to get third PM this year

The leadership race follows Truss's decision to step down on Thursday after just 45 days in office.

The Conservative party is holding an accelerated contest to finalize a new prime minister within a week.

Under the rules, a maximum of three candidates will be able to qualify from a vote among lawmakers on on Monday. If necessary, the party's 172,000 members will then decide between the top two in an online vote on Friday.

Candidates need 100 nominations from Tory lawmakers in order to qualify. According to unofficial tallies by Sky News and the BBC, Sunak has the backing of over 120.

"There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," Sunak said in a statement.

"I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems."

Liz Truss' interior minister and former leadership contender Suella Braverman became the latest high-profile name to declare support for Sunak on Sunday.

"If we are to serve the British people successfully, the Conservative Party needs unity, stability and the skills to fix the challenges we face," Braverman wrote in an article for The Daily Telegraph declaring her position. "That is why I am proud to support Rishi Sunak to be our leader and prime minister."

Braverman joins several other notable members of the right wing and or hard Brexit wing of the party now supporting Sunak, such as former Brexit negotiator David Frost and and former European Research Group head Steve Baker, who were once allies of Johnson's.

Mixed feelings about Johnson's return

Some 24 lawmakers have given their support publicly to Mordaunt, while Johnson is said to have the support of around 50. Dozens of Britain's 357 Conservative lawmakers have not yet said who they will back.

Perhaps the most notable Conservative to declare support for Johnson, should his run materialize, was current Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

He sought to argue that Truss's short tenure had demonstrated the challenges of the job and that Johnson had learned from his recent downfall.

"The last few weeks show that being PM is tough and no other job in government is quite like it. I know Boris has learned lessons from his time in No10 and will ensure the focus is on the needs of the country from day 1. I will be supporting him to return to the role of PM," Cleverly wrote on Twitter.

Renowned Johnson loyalists like former leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Minister Nadine Dorries are among those also publicly in Johnson's camp.

Johnson was forced out of office in July amid scandal after Sunak quit as finance minister, triggering a wave of resignations. The former prime minister's apparent comeback bid has received mixed reactions from within his own party. Supporters say he is a popular figure who can win votes, while critics warn his return would signal catastrophe for the future of the party.

"This isn't the time for Boris," Sunak-supporting Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker told Sky News. He said another Johnson-led government "would be a guaranteed disaster" and implode within months.

"Voters out there love him and he's a wonderful man — but he doesn't have that meticulous compliance with tedious rules," he added.

The main Labour opposition, meanwhile, is calling for a general election.

"The country needs to get rid of this chaos," Labour leader Keir Starmer told the BBC.

nm, msh/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)