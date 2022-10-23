Russian warplane crashes into building in Siberia

A Russian military plane crashed into a two-story residential building in the eastern Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, regional officials said.

The local branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet came down during a training flight and sparked a fire. There were no immediate reports of other casualties on the ground.

Videos posted on social media showed several buildings on fire and black smoke rising into the sky. Another video from a surveillance camera posted online appeared to show the fighter jet coming down in a nearly vertical dive.

The incident comes less than a week after another Russian warplane crashed into an apartment building in southern port city of Yeysk, near Ukraine. At least 15 people were killed and 19 others were injured.

Irkutsk, an industrial center of around 600,000 people, is home to an aircraft factory that manufactures Su-30 fighter planes.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash. A state-controlled conglomerate of Russian aircraft-making plants said in a statement that the plane had not yet been delivered to the air force and was not carrying any weapons.

Russia's state Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had launched a criminal investigation into violations of air safety rules.

