NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128 1-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155 2-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121 2-1-0 1-1-1 3-2-1 0-0-0 1-2-1 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114 1-1-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99 0-1-1 1-2-0 1-2-1 0-1-0 1-0-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163 1-3-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 1-0-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149 2-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 141 152 2-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Denver 2 4 0 .333 91 99 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 3-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113 3-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 1-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 3-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 3-0-0 Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89 2-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.